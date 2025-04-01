Kim Delaney, ‘NYPD Blue’ actress, arrested after alleged domestic dispute

The "NYPD Blue" actress was arrested at her Southern California.

Actress Kim Delaney, known for her roles on “NYPD Blue” and “General Hospital,” was arrested early Saturday, in Southern California along with her husband, James Morgan, after an alleged incident of domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrests to the Los Angeles Times on Monday. The two were arrested in Marina del Rey. Delaney, 63, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan, 54, was detained on suspicion of a misdemeanor.

Lt. Jose Salgado, the watch commander at the Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station, said Delaney was arrested at her residence. She was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, Salgado said.

Delaney won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997 for her portrayal of Det. Diane Russell in “NYPD Blue.” The award was for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She was nominated in 2021 for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest in a Drama Series for her role as Jackie Templeton in “General Hospital.”

Delaney and Morgan were married on Oct. 11, 2022, but Delaney filed for divorce five months later, seeking a temporary restraining order against Morgan for alleged domestic violence, according to court documents.

Delaney was arrested in 2002 on suspicion of drunk driving and later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. She was reportedly sentenced to two years of probation and paid a $300 fine. She sought treatment in 2003 for alcohol abuse.

At a 2011 event honoring former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, the “Army Wives” actor was escorted offstage after delivering part of an incoherent speech.

Delaney has been married to Morgan for 2 1/2 years. She was previously married to actors Charles Grant and Joseph Cortese. She shares a son, Jack, with Cortese.

