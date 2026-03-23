Kendra Duggar, wife of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ star Joseph Duggar, faces charges

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - MARCH 20: In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Kendra Duggar, 27, of the reality television show ‘19 Kids and Counting’, poses for a police booking photo after being charged alongside her husband Joseph for child endangerment claims on March 20, 2026, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

The wife of one of the Duggar sons is facing child endangerment charges. The news comes days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was charged in a sex abuse case.

Police in Tontitown, Arkansas, announced that Kendra Duggar was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment, The New York Times reported.

Police in Arkansas released the information via Facebook.

The charges are misdemeanors. Her husband, however, faces more serious charges.

Joseph Dugger was charged last week with lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 12 years old, accused of “unlawful sexual activity” with a 9-year-old girl in Florida, The Associated Press and the Times reported. The alleged incidents happened in 2020.

The victim’s father confronted Joseph Duggar about the allegations from his now 14-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office said that Joseph Duggar “admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown detectives,” the Times reported.

Kendra Duggar was released on $1,470 bond while Joseph Duggar remained in law enforcement officials’ custody. He waived extradition.

Joseph Dugger found fame with his large family, which included his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and 18 other siblings.

It ran for more than 200 episodes in the late 2000s, the Times reported.

Kendra Duggar was not part of the original show but did appear on the spinoff “Counting On,” according to the newspaper. That show followed the children as they broke out on their own and had their own families.

The Duggar programs were dropped by TLC in 2015 after Joseph Duggar’s older brother, Josh, allegedly molested several girls, including four sisters, when a teen. No charges were filed in that case, but he faced charges over downloading images that showed child sexual abuse.

Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in 2022.

Kendra and Joseph Duggar were married in September 2017 and have four children, E! News reported.

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