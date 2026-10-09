Journey drummer Deen Castronovo leaves concert after medical emergency

FILE PHOTO: Deen Castronovo of Journey performs in concert during the "Final Frontier Tour" at Intrust Bank Arena on April 04, 2026 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo left the band’s concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thursday night for a medical emergency.

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The concert paused after two songs, then eventually resumed after Castronovo was taken to a hospital.

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain told the crowd, “We’re going to see what happens as this progresses. It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you,” Tulsa World reported.

The band had left the stage before Cain addressed concertgoers.

Castronovo’s drum tech got behind the kit and the show went on.

Founder and guitarist Neal Schon told the crowd, “Give a big hand for Steve Toomey. We love you all. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience,” Tulsa World reported.

Journey is on the road for the Final Frontier farewell tour, which started in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in February. The band added 40 more shows, starting in September and wrapping up in San Francisco on Nov. 28, Rolling Stone reported.

Castronovo came from Bad English and played with Ozzy Osbourne. He joined Journey in 1998, replacing Steve Smith. He was kicked out of the band in 2015 after being arrested in a domestic violence case. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and was ordered to attend drug rehab. He returned to Journey in 2021, USA Today reported.

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