John Niland, Cowboys’ six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, dies at 82

The Dallas Cowboys' three-time All-Pro guard (76) died on Aug. 15. He was 82.

MCKINNEY, Texas — John Niland, an offensive lineman who was selected to six Pro Bowls and played in two Super Bowls for the Dallas Cowboys, died on Saturday. He was 82.

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Niland’s died in McKinney, Texas, according to his official Facebook account. His brain will be donated to the Boston University CTE Center for study, the post noted.

Niland played nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, The Dallas Morning News reported. He was on the offensive line for the Cowboys in the 1967 “Ice Bowl” in Green Bay and was the starting left guard during the Cowboys’ first two Super Bowl appearances after the 1970 and ’71 seasons.

He won a ring with the Cowboys after the team won Super Bowl VI against the Miami Dolphins in January 1972.

Niland was the Cowboys’ first-round selection (and fifth overall) in the 1966 NFL draft out of Iowa.

He played 124 games and made 111 starts for the Cowboys and was named a first-team All-Pro in 1960, 1971 and 1972.

Niland finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1975.

“He was the best dad,” Niland’s daughter, Haven Niland, told the Morning News. “He was so wonderful. I mean, he was really bigger than life. He taught me so many amazing things. I was talking to my sister (Saturday). He taught me nothing is that serious.

“The things that really matter are family and your faith and just being kind to other people. I think that’s really exemplified.”

Niland never played for a losing team in Dallas, as the Cowboys reached the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the franchise.

In addition to his two Super Bowl appearances, Niland played in two NFL Championship Games and four NFC Championship Games.

Niland played for Iowa from 1963 to 1965 and was a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, The Gazette reported. He was inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006 and was a member of the university’s all-time offensive squad when the centennial team was announced in 1989.

After his playing career ended, Niland dealt with several health issues, including dementia and mouth cancers, according to the Morning News.

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