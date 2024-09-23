John Mulaney, Olivia Munn announce birth of second child after her cancer diagnosis

New parents FILE PHOTO: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. The couple recently welcomed a second child, a daughter. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

Actors John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have announced that they are now parents of two children.

Their daughter Méi was born via surrogate last week.

Munn had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy earlier this year, The Associated Press reported.

She wrote on Instagram about her daughter’s birth,

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

Munn also had a hysterectomy earlier this year to help her quality of life, despite not being able to carry any more children. She said she planned to use surrogacy to add to their family which also includes a son, Malcolm who was born in 2021, CNN reported.

She told Vogue in May that she had frozen her eggs after her cancer diagnosis. The 44-year-old actress also had frozen her eggs when she was 33 and 39.

Mulaney and Munn married in July, People magazine reported. They started dating in 2021, the AP reported.

