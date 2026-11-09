James Gunn, Peter Safran out as DC Studios leads

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Peter Safran, Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer, DC Studios and James Gunn, Co-Chairman & CEO, DC Studios, attend the world premiere of Warner Bros. "Clayface" at Hollywood Legion Theater on October 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The pair are no longer leading DC Studios and will be returning to creative roles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A major shakeup has hit Hollywood, and for many, it was unexpected.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are no longer leading DC Studios.

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Skydance announced the move on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we’re incredibly proud of,” Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison and Co-Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. “We’re grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand.”

Variety noted that it was unexpected since they were recently named as part of Ellison’s leadership team under Skydance after Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed last month.

They were bought to DC Studios to create a rival to Disney’s Marvel Studios and a similar cinematic universe, Variety reported.

Under their control, DC Studios released “Superman,” which brought in more than $618 million worldwide, and “Clayface” in October, which has earned about $109 million.

They’ll be replaced by Marvel’s Jeremy Latchman, who will be president and chief creative officer starting Dec. 1.

“Four years ago, we set out to unite DC under one creative vision. In that time, we helped restore ‘Superman’ to the heart of DC, while opening new doors and telling new stories in film and television with ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Creature Commandos,’ ‘Lanterns’ and ‘Clayface,’” Gunn and Safran said, according to Variety. “We’re immensely proud of the team that turned that ambition into something real, including the actors, crews and executives we had the opportunity to collaborate with. We’ve shared a creative history with Jeremy going back to Marvel, and we’re eager to see the perspective he brings to DC’s next chapter. We’re excited to return to what drew us to this job in the first place, which is telling the stories we love, including the next chapter of Clark and Lex’s journey in ‘Man of Tomorrow.’”

Gunn and Safran will “return full time to their creative work,” the company statement said.

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