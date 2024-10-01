Middle East unrest: Iran attacks Israel with missiles (live updates)

Missiles launched This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel above Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024. Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel on October 1, the military said, a day after the army launched ground operations into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions. "Sirens sounded in central Israel," the military said, without providing details of the areas that were affected. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran attacked Israel on Tuesday in response to the recent deaths of Hezbollah leaders.

Direct impact

Update 2:00 p.m. ET, Oct. 1: Some of the missiles Iran fired fell in central and southern Israel, CNN reported.

“We carried out many interceptions. There are a few impacts in the center and some more in the south. At this stage, we are assessing the situation. We are not aware of injuries,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

‘This must stop’

Update 1:50 p.m. ET, Oct. 1: U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the “escalation after escalation” in the Middle East “must stop. We absolutely need a cease-fire,” The New York Times reported.

Israel said that Iran fired about 200 missiles.

Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Tuesday’s attack will have “consequences,” adding, “We have plans, and we will act in the time and place we decide,” the Times reported.

“There was a serious attack on us, and there will be serious consequences,’ Hagari said, according to CNN.

Israel airspace closed

Update 1:44 p.m. ET, Oct. 1: Israel has closed the country’s airspace and flights are being diverted outside of the country, The Associated Press reported. It reopened a short time later, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, Israel said it has killed another senior Hezbollah leader, Mohammad Jaafar Qassir in a strike Tuesday. Qassir was in charge of Unit 4400 shipping weapons from Iran to Lebanon. He also oversaw the development of Hezbollah’s missiles.

Timing of attack

Update 1:38 p.m. ET, Oct. 1: The attack comes a day before Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year which begins at sundown on Oct. 2 and ends at nightfall on Oct. 4. Yom Kippur will begin on Oct. 11. They are Jewish high holy days.

Photos: Iran attacks Israel

Update 1:29 p.m ET, Oct. 1: Israel’s short-range Iron Dome air defense system works to intercept rockets fired from Gaza, Reuters reported.

The Iron Dome was developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and was backed by the U.S. The purpose is to counter rocket fire from Lebanon that hit Israel during the 2006 war with Hezbollah, Reuters reported. Hamas took control the following year in 2007. It became operational in 2011.

Biden: “Shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.”

Update 1:27 p.m ET, Oct. 1: President Joe Biden has told the U.S. military “to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel,” The New York Times reported.

Attack was response to killing of Hezbollah leaders

Update 1:12 p.m. ET, Oct. 1: Iran, in a statement, said that the attack of dozens of ballistic missiles was in response to Israel’s killing of top Hezbollah leaders, CNN reported on air.

Iran said in the statement, “if Israel responds militarily to this operation, it will face a harsher response,” The Associated Press reported.

Some of the dozens of missiles fired on Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem have been intercepted but CNN was not sure how many.

The New York Times said that more than 100 missiles were launched by Iran. There were no reports of casualties as of yet, but sirens can be heard in CNN’s live coverage.

Original report: Air raid sirens have been blaring across the country, telling people to take refuge in bomb shelters, The Associated Press reported.

The attack came a day after Lebanon attacked Israel with rockets and missiles after Israel started ground operations in southern Lebanon. Israel also killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The White House warned of “severe consequences” if Iran would fire ballistic missiles against Israel. The U.S. Navy and military aircraft are already in the area prepared in case of an attack by Iran, the AP reported. The U.S. came to the aid of Israel by shooting down missiles filed by Iran in April, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“We’re of course tracking events in the Middle East very closely, and the United States is committed to Israel’s defense,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

An attack by Iran on Israel may backfire for Tehran.

“Resorting to another direct missile attack on Israel would mean the regime (in Tehran) sees itself in more dire straits that Iranian officials acknowledge,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a member of a Washington D.C. think tank told CNN. He said that the attack could “easily beget a larger regional war” if Israel responded more forcefully than it did earlier this year.

“A missile strike merely for the purpose of saving face could easily end up costing the regime its head,” Taleblu added, according to CNN.

Israel had warned of “repercussions” if Iran attacked, the AP reported.

The attack was not unexpected. White House officials earlier Tuesday said, “The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with top national security officials to discuss the attack before it happened, deputy press secretary Emilie Simons posted on X.

Biden shared on X that they met “to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region.”

