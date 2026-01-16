Is X down? Users report issues days after outage

X, formerly known as Twitter, is once again apparently having issues, days after a massive outage.

Users on DownDetector started reporting that they were having issue with the social media platform around 10 a.m.

Another tracking website, IsItDownRightNow? was also showing that there were problems accessing X, with the site saying it is down for everyone and that it was not responding.

When trying to log into the site, no posts are displayed with the message to “retry,” Tom’s Guide reported.

This is not the first time that the site has been down this week.

The Independent reported that there was an issue at X on Tuesday. There was also a massive outage in November that produced internal server errors and error code 500, according to Variety.

© 2025 Cox Media Group