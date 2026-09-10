Investigator accused of misusing Flock cameras more than 4,000 times

FILE PHOTO: A New York sheriff's investigator is facing charges after she was accused of running more than 4,000 unauthorized searches using Flock cameras.

A sheriff’s office investigator in New York is facing charges after she was accused of conducting more than 4,000 searches on the Flock camera system.

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The Albany County Sheriff’s Office accused Laurie Moore of conducting thousands of searches involving five people, including tracking a former girlfriend’s vehicle about 3,000 times. Four other plates were searched hundreds of times each, WRGB reported.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said an outside source tipped off his office. The investigation was launched in conjunction with Flock, WTEN reported.

Moore was arrested on Sept. 9. Another command staff member was placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation is conducted.

She is charged with official misconduct and falsifying business records, both misdemeanors, WRGB reported. Moore was also suspended pending further administrative action. She was a senior investigator with the Criminal Investigations Unit, according to WTEN.

Apple said it did not appear that any other employee had unauthorized use of the system.

The sheriff, who stands behind the Flock cameras, restricted access to the data in light of the allegations against Moore.

“Now it’s only a supervisor. It undergoes an audit process with Internal Affairs, which is reviewed every 30 days. That has to be kicked up to an undersheriff or chief,” Apple said.

“Everything in there needs to be accountable — it has to have a case number, a reason why,” Apple said, according to WTEN. “There were reasons why that [Moore] was putting in there, but they were not true, they were not accurate reasons.”

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