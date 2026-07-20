Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate appear in court after rape, sex trafficking arrest

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025, in Bucharest, Romania. The pair are facing additional charges in the UK and were arrested over the weekend. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared in federal court in Miami on Monday for the first time after their arrest over the weekend.

They’re accused of rape and sex trafficking in the United Kingdom.

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The judge is considering whether they meet the conditions for extradition, The Associated Press reported.

They are being held in federal detention, CBS News reported.

British prosecutors said the charges they face are in connection with four new alleged victims, with the allegations spanning from 2010 to 2017 and including rape, assault, trafficking and offenses relating to “indecent images of a child and extreme pornography,” according to the AP.

“We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences ​including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child,” Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The pair already were facing charges of rape, bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, which allegedly happened from 2012 to 2015.

Their attorney said that the latest charges were “filth and slander,” and was confident that the extradition would be denied.

Joseph McBride called the latest allegations a “political hit job” and, when asked if Secretary of State Marco Rubio would allow for their extradition, responded, “I believe that Marco Rubio and the rest of the Trump administration are not fans of communism, they’re not fans of prosecuting people for free speech,” CBS News reported.

The Tates have long denied any wrongdoing despite international investigation.

They hold both US and British citizenship and moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022, accused of schemes that lured women for sexual exploitation. They deny the charges, and Romania has not pursued the case because of legal and procedural issues.

They were permitted to leave Romania and fly to Florida last year.

Andrew and Tristan Tate have built an online empire that touts wealth, male dominance and misogyny that, according to the AP, makes them among “the world’s most polarizing internet personalities.”

They have millions of followers on social media, The Wall Street Journal said.

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