‘If you’re not risking, you’re rusting’: 48-year-old college freshman makes gridiron debut

At a time when most of his contemporaries are contemplating a recliner and some pain relief, a 48-year-old freshman is hitting the college football field.

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Justin Buzzard is a defensive end for San José City College and the number he wears on the field is also his age.

The father of three sons and full-time pastor has a mantra, according to The Athletic: “If you’re not risking, you’re rusting.”

“If you’re not stepping out into new territory, if you’re not taking risks, if you’re not trying new things and you’re just playing things safe with your life, you’re staying in a comfort zone,” he said. “I don’t think you’re really living. You’re not having the impact you could have on people. You’re not meant to sit on the sidelines in your life.”

After a detour caused by injuries when he was a lot younger, he ended up going to seminary school. After his education, he founded and is the lead pastor of Garden City Church in San José, California.

So that’s why he’s not sitting on the sidelines anymore and has once again picked up the pads and helmet after 30 years, inspired by a 60-year-old cancer survivor, Tom Green, who tried to walk on a Division II team.

His sons, who are high school football players, according to ABC News, encouraged him to give it the ol’ college try.

Buzzard contacted the coaches at San José to see if he could join the defensive line. They considered it.

He also worked out and packed on 10 pounds and made the cut. He also had to register for 12 credits to be eligible to play.

Buzzard made his debut on Aug. 29 as a right defensive end.

The Athletic said he helped collapse the pocket, opening the opportunity for the middle linebacker to bring down the College of the Redwoods’ quarterback.

He said of playing the game he left decades ago, “I feel good. I mean, I’m sore all the time,” ABC News reported.

“I haven’t hit anyone in a football game in 30 years, so that felt good to do,” he said.

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