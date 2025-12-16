‘Home Alone’ house to be renovated; returned to ’90s glory

FILE PHOTO: "Home Alone" house, located at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois is seen on December 1, 2021. The house is being remodeled to look as it did in the 1990 film. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

WINNETKA, Ill. — The home where Kevin McCallister was able to spend days home alone will once look like the house at the center of the “Home Alone” storyline.

The owners of the Winnetka, Illinois, home are in the midst of taking the interior back to the look of the home from the 1990 film, WMAQ reported.

Project manager Scott Price told the news station, “Our vision is to bring back the warmth and just the love from the movie.”

“There was so many great colors and it just made you feel like family and like home and we want to bring that magic back,” he explained.

The owners are paying for the restoration of the home, which was sold earlier this year for $5.5 million.

Realtor’s photos show a stark contrast between the 1990s decor to the contemporary or modern look. It was last renovated in 2018, People magazine reported.

In addition to the interior remodel, the exterior will also go through some changes, but Price didn’t give details. He also didn’t give a timeline when he spoke to WMAQ.

The home was built in 1926 and has more than 9,000 square feet.

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin said he had thought about buying the home, telling The New York Times that instead of living there, he would turn it into a “movie fun house” to reenact scenes from the film.

