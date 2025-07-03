Hollywood Walk of Fame announces Class of 2026

Dozens of stars from the stage, screen, music and sports world will be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

Thirty-five entertainers will receive their stars next year:

Air Supply (Recording)

Emily Blunt (Motion Pictures)

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Recording)

Paulinho da Costa (Recording)

The Clark Sisters (Recording)

Miley Cyrus (Recording)

Timothée Chalamet (Motion Pictures)

Chris Columbus (Motion Pictures)

Marion Cotillard (Motion Pictures)

Gregg Daniels (Television)

Keith David (Motion Pictures)

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Television)

Josh Groban (Recording)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Live Theater/Live Performance)

Intocable (Recording)

Angélique Kidjo (Recording)

Lyle Lovett (Recording)

Lucero (Television)

Rami Malek (Motion Pictures)

Rachel McAdams (Motion Pictures)

Demi Moore (Motion Pictures)

Franco Nero (Motion Pictures)

Shaquille O’Neal (Sports Entertainment)

Deepika Padukone (Motion Pictures)

Carlo Rambaldi (posthumous) (Motion Pictures)

Gordon Ramsay (Television)

Molly Ringwald (Motion Pictures)

Lea Salonga (Live Theater/Live Performance)

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos (double ceremony) (Television)

Melody Thomas Scott (Television)

Tony Scott (posthumous) (Motion Pictures)

Stanley Tucci (Motion Pictures)

Bradley Whitford (Television)

Noah Wyle (Television)

Cyrus recently released her ninth studio album, “Something Beautiful,” which contains the song, appropriately named “Walk of Fame.” The video showed her crawling on the iconic sidewalk, and caused her to get an infection in her kneecap, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She shared on Instagram after the announcement, “When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise. To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream.”

O’Neil is the lone sports personality and no one was selected from the radio category, according to The Hollywood Reporter and the Times.

David, when he heard his name announced, he was surprised and speechless, then had tears in his eyes as his wife says off camera, “Happy 70th Birthday” before she runs in to embrace him.

He is known for lending his voice to such characters as Dr. Facilier in “The Princess and the Frog.” He also has three Emmy awards for narrating PBS shows.

David wrote on X, “What a surprise! Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top. Thank you, Hollywood Walk of Fame & Hollywood Chamber for this honor. This will be a wonderful birthday present next year.”

When someone is selected, there is a $85,000 sponsorship fee that comes with the star for its creation, installation and maintenance of the Walk of Fame, the Times explained. They have two years to accept the honor and have a ceremony before it expires.

