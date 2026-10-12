HOF boxer Wilfredo Gomez, who won titles across 3 weight classes, dies at 69

The Hall of Fame boxer, right, who won titles in three weight classes, died on Oct. 10. He was 69.

Hall of Fame boxer Wilfredo Gomez, a native of Puerto Rico who won world championships in three different weight classifications, died on Saturday. He was 69.

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Gomez, whose nickname was “Bazooka,” had been hospitalized with respiratory complications, ESPN reported, citing the boxer’s son, who gave the news to outlets in Puerto Rico.

Former WBO president and fellow Puerto Rican Paco Valcarcel also confirmed Gomez’s death on social media.

Wilfredo Gómez was a cornerstone of Puerto Rican boxing, helping define a glorious era that elevated our island to the pinnacle of the sport. His greatness inspired generations and helped forge a proud boxing tradition that lives on today. A legendary champion, a national hero, and an everlasting legacy. 🇵🇷🥊 Rest in peace, Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gómez! 🕊️ — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 11, 2026

“He passed away a few hours ago, the one to whom I owe having entered the great family of International Boxing,” Valcarcel wrote on X. “Rest in peace, my eternal champion Wilfredo ‘Bazuka’ Gomez.”

Gomez stood 5-foot-5 and had an overall record of 44-3-1 with 42 knockouts, according to his biography on the International Boxing Hall of Fame website.

He overcame a first-round knockdown to defeat South Korea’s Dong-Kyun Yum in a 12-round knockout to win the WBC junior featherweight title in October 1977, when he was 20, ESPN reported.

He made 17 title defenses before relinquishing his crown in 1983.

The boxing world mourns the loss of a true legend. 🕊️ Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gómez was the pride of Puerto Rico, a warrior whose legacy will live forever. The WBC family extends its deepest condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace, Champion. 🇵🇷💚 https://t.co/4N2U3v9EUv — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) October 11, 2026

Gomez later captured world championships at featherweight and junior lightweight. He retired from professional boxing in 1989 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1995.

In 1984, Gomez won the WBC featherweight title, prevailing in a decision against Juan LaPorte. The following year, he took a majority decision against Rocky Lockridge to take the WBA junior lightweight title.

🙏 Rest in peace Puerto Rican great Wilfredo Gomez. 44-3-1 (42 KOs). P4P, one of the hardest punchers ever. Three-weight world champion. Averaged four fights a year at world level from 1977 through 1980. Something very special! 🇵🇷🥊🇵🇷 https://t.co/hA1R3YVC9b — Tom Gray (@Tom_Gray_Boxing) October 11, 2026

Gomez, who represented Puerto Rico during the 1972 Olympics, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1995.

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