‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36; no foul play police say

2023: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

2019: Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

2017: Hayden Panettiere attends Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing "Nashville" at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

2013: Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress/model Hayden Panettiere attend the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Reception at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

2012: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

2011: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "Scream 4," Presented by AXE Shower, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2010: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends HAVEN360, Premiere.com, and Roadside Attractions' cocktail reception to celebrate the Academy Award-nominated documentary 'The Cove' at Andaz Hotel on March 3, 2010, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

2008: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the Hollywood Entertainment Museum's Hollywood Legacy Awards XI honoring the cast of "Heroes" along with Rob and Chad Lowe, held at the Esquire House Hollywood Hills on November 11, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheater at Universal CityWalk on August 14, 2005, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere skates with guests at the Walt Disney Pictures' "The Ice Princess" after-party held on March 13, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere (left) and actor/singer Jesse McCartney pose at the after-party for the premiere of Warner Bros' "Racing Stripes" on January 8, 2005, at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2004: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Raising Helen" Premiere on May 26, 2004, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

2002: Actress Hayden Panettiere at the Scooby-Doo DVD Launch Event "Escape From Spooky Island" on Roosevelt Island in New York City. 10/9/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

2001: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the premiere of the film "Joe Somebody" on December 19, 2001, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

1994: ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Christmas show - 12/22/94Sarah (Hayden Panettiere) and Cord (John Loprieno) celebrated Christmas in 1994 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live". "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL94(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)HAYDEN PANETTIERE, JOHN LOPRIENO

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Hayden Panettiere, known for roles in “Heroes” and “Nashville,” has died at 36.

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Update 1:21 p.m. ET, Aug. 17: Greenville, S.C. Police Department said that there was no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances, The New York Times reported.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that a woman, later identified as the actress, had been in cardiac arrest at an apartment complex. Advanced cardiac life support measures were performed, but she was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, and the cause and manner of death are listed as pending, the Times reported.

It could take up to three months for the full autopsy results.

Original report: Her father announced her death in a statement released to ABC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

He asked for privacy as the family “takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

She would have turned 37 Aug. 21, The Associated Press reported.

A cause of death has not been released, but WHNS reported that she was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, according to the Greenville Police Department. A friend of Panettiere called 911.

Her cause of death is under investigation, but preliminary findings have not found signs of foul play or anything suspicious, WHNS reported.

The television station said it was not initially known why she was in Greenville, but her “Nashville” co-star Charles Esten was performing a portion of his tour at a local music venue

Panettiere started out as a child actor on commercials and soap operas, the AP reported.

One of her first roles was in 1994 on “One Life to Live,” and then she appeared on “Guiding Light” two years later, People magazine reported.

She appeared opposite Denzel Washington in the film “Remember the Titans,” but became a household name on “Heroes” as a cheerleader with superpowers and the reason behind the phrase “Save the cheerleader, save the world.”

“I think ‘Heroes’ is really hot because it’s just a really great combination of everything that people love — they love reality, they love sci-fi and things like X-Men where they get to dream of something bigger,” Panettiere told the AP in 2008. “And at the core of it are these human stories that people can relate to, very rugged. And it’s just grabbed everyone in every age group.”

She won several Teen Choice awards. She was also a Grammy Awards nominee for a spoken word album for “A Bug’s Life.”

Her final film, “Sleepwalker,” premiered in January, according to People.

Panettiere starred opposite Connie Britton on “Nashville,” doing her own singing with songs that hit the country charts, and embarking on a nationwide tour. She was nominated for two Golden Globes for her role.

She also had her challenges over the years, speaking about her struggles with alcohol and depression after the birth of her daughter in 2014, the AP reported. She went into rehab in 2015 while filming “Nashville.”

“I was the one who put myself in the first treatment center. I was drowning,” she shared.

She shared in her memoir published earlier this year that she had postpartum depression.

Panettiere gave up custody of her daughter to her ex, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in 2018.

“I think there’s been this very common misconception that I just gave up my child,” she said. “That could not be farther from the truth.” She said that he suggested that their child live with him full time as the actress dealt with her addiction and depression.

“It was the hardest thing I could do,” she said in a 2022 episode of “Red Table Talk,” according to CNN. “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”

People said she was in regular contact with her daughter before her death.

She also lost her brother Jansen Panettiere in 2023 when he was 28.

“There was nothing in my life that feels like losing my other half,” she said earlier this year, CNN reported. “We were so close and being the older sibling – who it’s your job to protect them and keep them safe – and not being able to, heartbreaking doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

Panettiere leaves behind her parents and her daughter, according to People.

0 of 22 Hayden Panettiere 1994: ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Christmas show - 12/22/94Sarah (Hayden Panettiere) and Cord (John Loprieno) celebrated Christmas in 1994 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live". "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL94(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)HAYDEN PANETTIERE, JOHN LOPRIENO (Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Con) Hayden Panettiere 1998: Hayden Panettiere (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Hayden Panettiere 2001: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the premiere of the film "Joe Somebody" on December 19, 2001, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2002: Actress Hayden Panettiere at the Scooby-Doo DVD Launch Event "Escape From Spooky Island" on Roosevelt Island in New York City. 10/9/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2004: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Raising Helen" Premiere on May 26, 2004, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) (Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere (left) and actor/singer Jesse McCartney pose at the after-party for the premiere of Warner Bros' "Racing Stripes" on January 8, 2005, at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere skates with guests at the Walt Disney Pictures' "The Ice Princess" after-party held on March 13, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheater at Universal CityWalk on August 14, 2005, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2008: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the Hollywood Entertainment Museum's Hollywood Legacy Awards XI honoring the cast of "Heroes" along with Rob and Chad Lowe, held at the Esquire House Hollywood Hills on November 11, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2010: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends HAVEN360, Premiere.com, and Roadside Attractions' cocktail reception to celebrate the Academy Award-nominated documentary 'The Cove' at Andaz Hotel on March 3, 2010, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2011: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "Scream 4," Presented by AXE Shower, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2012: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2013: Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress/model Hayden Panettiere attend the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Reception at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2017: Hayden Panettiere attends Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing "Nashville" at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2019: Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2023: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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