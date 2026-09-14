Hayden Panettiere death: Investigation stretches cross country, reports say

FILE PHOTO: Hayden Panettiere attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The death of “Heroes” actress Hayden Panettiere is now the focus of a bi-coastal investigation.

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ABC News reported that the investigation is now happening in Los Angeles and South Carolina.

Panettiere died on Aug. 16 after being found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest in Greenville, South Carolina. First responders tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ Previous: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36; no foul play police say ]

Her manner and cause of death have not been released. Toxicology results are pending, TMZ reported. USA Today said those, along with the autopsy results, could take up to three months.

Her preliminary autopsy results found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death, Fox News reported.

“At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,” the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said last month. “The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”

However, the Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting with the investigation into her death. The DEA released a statement to ABC News on Aug. 20, saying, “There’s nothing to be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing but we are hopeful that justice will be served.”

[ Previous: ‘Lost her way’: Hayden Panettiere’s mother speaks about daughter’s death ]

But sources told ABC News that they may be looking at street-level dealers who may have provided drugs to Panettiere.

TMZ reported that sources told them that she had a “long time drug dealer” in Los Angeles.

0 of 22 Hayden Panettiere 1994: ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Christmas show - 12/22/94Sarah (Hayden Panettiere) and Cord (John Loprieno) celebrated Christmas in 1994 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live". "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL94(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)HAYDEN PANETTIERE, JOHN LOPRIENO (Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Con) Hayden Panettiere 1998: Hayden Panettiere (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Hayden Panettiere 2001: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the premiere of the film "Joe Somebody" on December 19, 2001, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2002: Actress Hayden Panettiere at the Scooby-Doo DVD Launch Event "Escape From Spooky Island" on Roosevelt Island in New York City. 10/9/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2004: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Raising Helen" Premiere on May 26, 2004, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) (Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere (left) and actor/singer Jesse McCartney pose at the after-party for the premiere of Warner Bros' "Racing Stripes" on January 8, 2005, at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere skates with guests at the Walt Disney Pictures' "The Ice Princess" after-party held on March 13, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheater at Universal CityWalk on August 14, 2005, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2008: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the Hollywood Entertainment Museum's Hollywood Legacy Awards XI honoring the cast of "Heroes" along with Rob and Chad Lowe, held at the Esquire House Hollywood Hills on November 11, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2010: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends HAVEN360, Premiere.com, and Roadside Attractions' cocktail reception to celebrate the Academy Award-nominated documentary 'The Cove' at Andaz Hotel on March 3, 2010, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2011: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "Scream 4," Presented by AXE Shower, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2012: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2013: Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress/model Hayden Panettiere attend the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Reception at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2017: Hayden Panettiere attends Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing "Nashville" at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2019: Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2023: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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