Harvey Weinstein trial: Judge declares mistrial

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court for the retrial of his rape case on May 15, 2026, in New York City. Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood producer, was on trial for a third time by New York prosecutors in the sexual assault case of Jessica Mann. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The jury in the third Manhattan sex crimes trial against Harvey Weinstein became deadlocked, and the judge overseeing the case has declared a mistrial.

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“We, the jury, have concluded we cannot reach a unanimous decision,” the panel told Judge Curtis Farber earlier, NBC News reported.

He had told them to continue deliberating, but on Friday afternoon, the judge declared a mistrial.

Weinstein had already been convicted of sex crimes in other cases and is still jailed, but the latest event leaves the New York rape charge against him in limbo, The Associated Press explained.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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