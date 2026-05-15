Harvey Weinstein trial: Judge declares mistrial

NEW YORK — The jury in the third Manhattan sex crimes trial against Harvey Weinstein became deadlocked, and the judge overseeing the case has declared a mistrial.
“We, the jury, have concluded we cannot reach a unanimous decision,” the panel told Judge Curtis Farber earlier, NBC News reported.
He had told them to continue deliberating, but on Friday afternoon, the judge declared a mistrial.
Weinstein had already been convicted of sex crimes in other cases and is still jailed, but the latest event leaves the New York rape charge against him in limbo, The Associated Press explained.
Check back for more on this developing story.
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