Gunmen target rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s South Florida home, deputies say

The rapper's South Florida home was the target of four armed men, who ransacked the residence.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Gunmen targeted the South Florida home of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on Sunday, ransacking the home and at one point allegedly holding the musician’s mother against her will, authorities said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, burglars entered the house near Wellington, located west of West Palm Beach, through the garage.

Deputies arriving at the home said they spoke to witnesses who were inside the residence, sheriff’s office spokesperson Teri Barbera said in a statement. They told police that four armed men wearing masks ran into the home, ransacked it, and then asked for money and car keys.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the home invasion.

It was unclear whether Tekashi 6ix9ine, 29, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was inside the residence. However, his 60-year-old mother was there and was reportedly restrained outside while the men went inside.

Barbera said that miscellaneous belongings were taken, but no vehicles were stolen.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives used K-9s to search the home but had “negative results,” Barbera said in her statement. The intruders may have fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

