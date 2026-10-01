Golfer Phil Mickelson reportedly entered treatment for family trauma, addiction

The six-time major champion has won 45 times on the PGA Tour.

Lefty is trying to put his life back on the right track.

Golfer Phil Mickelson reportedly checked himself into a facility earlier this year to seek treatment for “family trauma and addiction,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

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A representative for the six-time major champion revealed Mickelson’s actions in a statement to news outlets on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports was the first outlet to report Mickelson’s decision. The report did not specify Mickelson’s addiction or family trauma and did not state how long the golfer stayed at the facility, Fox News reported.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Phil Mickelson entered treatment center for family trauma and addiction.



Details: https://t.co/CbD6JFsyQO pic.twitter.com/bJmrFm0fc5 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 30, 2026

Mickelson, 56, who has won 45 PGA Tour events since turning pro in 1992, reportedly is no longer at the facility, according to the Times.

Mickelson, nicknamed “Lefty,” has recently played on the LIV Golf tour. He has only competed in one event this year, Fox News reported. That was a stop in South Africa in March, where he finished in 48th place.

He withdrew from the Masters in April and also bowed out of the PGA Championship, according to the news outlet.

[ Report: Phil Mickelson’s club membership revoked over alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’ ]

When he withdrew from the Masters -- he owns three green jackets after winning in 2004, 2006 and 2010 -- Mickelson said that he would “be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter,” the Times reported.

In June, Mickelson’s golf membership was reportedly revoked from his longtime club in the San Diego area over accusations that he reportedly made unwanted physical contact with a female employee.

Mickelson hired a defamation attorney, who said that video evidence contradicted the allegations made in a Golf Digest report. A spokesperson for Mickelson later said in a statement that “any misunderstanding has been cleared up.”

In 2016, Mickelson was a relief defendant in an insider trading scheme, The Associated Press reported. Mickelson was not criminally charged but agreed to repay almost $1 million he had made in one trade, according to the news organization.

A 2023 autobiography written by gambler Billy Walters claimed that Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over the last 30 years, the AP reported. Walters alleged that Mickelson placed 43 bets in one day in 2011 on major league baseball games and lost $143,500.

In addition to his success at the Masters, Mickelson captured the PGA Championship twice, winning for the first time in 2005 and becoming the oldest player to win a major when he took a second title in 2021. He also won the British Open in 2013.

Although he has never won the U.S. Open, Mickelson has been runner-up six times.

He has made more than $96 million on the PGA Tour during his career.

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