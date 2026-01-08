Glenn Hall, ironman Hall of Fame goaltender known as ‘Mr. Goalie,’ dies at 94

The Hockey Hall of Famer, whose ironman streak of 502 starts as a goaltender remains an NHL record, died Jan. 7. He was 94.

Hall of Fame goaltender Glenn Hall, who pioneered the butterfly style in front of the net and started 502 consecutive regular-season games during his 18-season NHL career, died Wednesday. He was 94.

Hall. who played for the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, died in a Stony Plain, Alberta, hospital.

Nicknamed “Mr. Goalie,” Hall played in an era before goaltenders wore masks. He led the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup in 1961.

He played in 502 consecutive games, plus 50 in a row during the postseason, from the 1955-56 to the 1962-63 seasons. It is considered one of the NHL’s untouchable records.

Remembering “Mr. Goalie”❤️



We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame Goaltender and Stanley Cup Champion Glenn Hall.



From the entire organization, we want to extend our deepest condolences to the Hall family. pic.twitter.com/1RscRTSN3P — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 8, 2026

Hall played in 13 All-Star games and led the NHL in shutouts six times. He won the Vezina Trophy -- then awarded to the goalie on the team allowing the fewest goals — in 1963, 1967 and 1969.

“Glenn Hall was the very definition of what all hockey goaltenders aspire to be,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Aptly nicknamed ‘Mr. Goalie,’ Glenn was sturdy, dependable, and a spectacular talent in net.

Rest in Peace #GlennHall “Mr. Goalie", the first goaltender to develop and make effective use of the butterfly style of goalkeeping. A legend and a gentleman. pic.twitter.com/0NB71l4ULK — Bernie Parent (@bernieparent) January 8, 2026

“He set the bar for consistency with a goaltending ironman record of 502 consecutive regular-season games. That record ... is almost unfathomable -- especially when you consider he did it all without a mask.”

Hall, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 1968 Stanley Cup playoffs with the Blues, who reached the finals before losing to the Montreal Canadiens.

Hall’s goaltending technique was unique when he played, as he employed a “butterfly” style of defense. He would drop to his knees to cover the bottom of the net while moving his pads wide to deflect shots on goal.

Glenn Hall was a legend, and I was a big fan of his. He set the standard for every goaltender who followed. His toughness and consistency defined what it meant to play.

Here is a photo from the last time I saw him.

Rest easy, Glenn.⁰My condolences go out to the Hall family. pic.twitter.com/l49xvWaUyh — Martin Brodeur (@MartinBrodeur) January 8, 2026

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glenn Hall, one of the greatest and most influential goaltenders in the history of our sport and a cornerstone of our franchise,” Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. ”Glenn’s No. 1 jersey hangs proudly in the United Center rafters, a permanent tribute to this enduring impact on the Blackhawks and the game.”

Hall recorded 84 regular-season shutouts during his career and added six more in the postseason. His goals-against average was 2.50.

“His influence extended far beyond the crease,” Blues chairman Tom Stillman said in a statement. “From the very beginning, he brought credibility, excellence, and heart to a new team and a new NHL market.”

