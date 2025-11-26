Georgia prosecutor drops case against Trump, associates

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One on November 25, 2025, in flight en route to Florida. The charges the president and his associates faced in Georgia in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election have been dropped. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

A Georgia prosecutor has dropped the case against President Donald Trump and his associates that accused them of trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

The case was dropped on Wednesday morning, WSB reported.

Peter Skandalakis wrote, “In my professional judgment, the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing this case in full for another five to ten years.”

Skandalakis, the Executive Director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, appointed himself to handle the case earlier this month.

The nonpartisan group was given the job of choosing the replacement for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis when she was removed for an “appearance of impropriety” over a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she had chosen to oversee the case, The Associated Press reported.

Several other prosecutors had declined to take up the case before Skandalakis put himself on it.

It was unlikely the case would go forth against the president, but 14 of the defendants still faced charges, including Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

