Frontier Airlines’ annual pass is on sale

If you have plans for several getaways next year, Frontier Airlines is running a promotion that could save you big bucks, but the clock is ticking.

The low-cost airline has put its annual pass on sale for $299 instead of the normal $599.

The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass can be used as soon as you buy it, instead of having to wait until the standard May launch.

It is good from now until April 30, 2027.

The pass offers unlimited flights that can be booked the day before takeoff if flying domestically, or 10 days if flying internationally. If last-minute is not your style, you can book earlier for an extra fee, the company said.

There are also several blackout dates. Click here to see what days are blocked out for flying. You will also have to pay for extras such as luggage.

Destinations include Las Vegas, Miami and San Juan.

There is a catch: the promotion expires on Friday. To buy your annual pass, click here.

The company also offers a summer pass, a fall and winter pass as well as a monthly pass for various price points.

© 2025 Cox Media Group