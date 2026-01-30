Four films, one band: Take a look at the actors playing The Beatles in upcoming ‘cinematic event’

The first images of the four actors playing The Beatles have been released.

Fans of the Fab Four are getting their first look at the men who will be playing John, Paul, George and Ringo, in the upcoming Beatles “cinematic event.”

Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney) Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) and Barry Koeghan (Ringo Starr) are stepping into the roles of the lads from Liverpool and the first photos as their iconic counterparts was shared by the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

The school was co-founded by McCartney.

School officials said they hid postcards of each of the actors in their roles around the school for students to find them.

“It’s been such an honour to bring the Beatles back home. Paul, George and John all studied in the buildings that now make up LIPA, while Sir Paul remains our Lead Patron,” the school wrote on Instagram.

Keoghan recently debuted his mop top haircut on a red carpet, said “I look more Ringo than Ringo looks Ringo,” during an appearance on BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast show, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He said that he met the drummer at his home and Starr played for Keoghan, adding that he was asked to play, but declined.

“I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me,” Keoghan told Jimmy Kimmel. “He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo.”

The Beatles films are being called a “four-film cinematic event” with each film focusing on one member of the band, giving each of their points of view, USA Today reported.

Sam Mendes is directing all four movies, which will be released in theaters in 2028.

This is the first time The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. have allowed the use of the band members’ life stories in a scripted film, reported.

