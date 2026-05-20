Former US Rep. Barney Frank, gay rights advocate, finance reformer, dies at 86

The 16-term congressman from Massachusetts, who came out as gay and pushed through sweeping financial reforms in Congress, died on May 19. He was 86.

Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, a sharp-witted Democrat from Massachusetts who advanced gay rights as one of the first openly gay members of Congress and introduced sweeping reforms of the financial industry after the Great Recession (2007-09), died on Tuesday. He was 86.

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Frank died at his home in Ogunquit, Maine, The New York Times reported. His death was confirmed by his sister, Doris Breay, according to The Washington Post. Frank revealed last month that he had entered hospice care for congestive heart failure.

Frank, who once described himself as a “left-handed gay Jew,” was known for his withering wit and combative style, The Associated Press reported.

Breaking News: Barney Frank, the congressman whose coming out in 1987 helped normalize being openly gay in public life, has died. He was 86. https://t.co/kyVPkJ20mh — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 20, 2026

He was a liberal Democrat who represented a suburban Boston district that encompassed Brookline and Newton from 1981 to 2013, the Times reported. Frank was also the first gay member of the House to come out voluntarily, making the announcement in 1987, according to the newspaper.

“Prejudice is based on ignorance,” Mr. Frank said in a 2011 interview. “And the best way to counterbalance it is with a living example, with reality.”

After pumping gas at his father’s truck stop in Jersey City, New Jersey, Frank attended Harvard and studied government, the Post reported.

He would serve as chief of staff to Boston Mayor Kevin White in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and then was elected to the Massachusetts House before winning election to Congress.

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While in Congress, Frank never minced words. According to the Times, he once referred to the Moral Majority -- which opposed abortion, child nutrition programs and day care -- as a group that believed “life begins at conception and ends at birth.”

He called the faulty intelligence during the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq a problem that “is not so much the intelligence as the stupidity.”

Frank chaired the House Financial Services Committee during the economic crisis of 2008, the Post reported.

His work on the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 was hailed as the most significant piece of legislation governing the financial industry since the Great Depression, according to the Post.

He sponsored the bill with Connecticut Sen. Christopher Dodd. The legislation tightened rules on the financial industry after the housing crisis of 2007 and the global financial recession the following year, the Times reported.

“He is one of the great legislators of the Congress, certainly of his generation and ranking among the best in history,” Thomas E. Mann, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, said in a 2021 interview for the Post’s obituary.

When Frank married Jim Ready in 2012, he became the first incumbent lawmaker on Capitol Hill to marry someone of the same sex, the AP reported.

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