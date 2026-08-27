Former TV news anchor pleads guilty to fatally stabbing mother

The former TV anchor pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her mother.

A former television news anchor in Missouri pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her 80-year-old mother last Halloween, prosecutors said on Aug. 21.

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According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Angelynn “Angie” Mock, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of her mother, Anita Avers, of Wichita, Kansas, KAKE reported.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Mock faces life in prison with eligibility for parole after 25 years, according to Fox News.

Mock worked as a news anchor for KTVI, a Fox affiliate in St. Louis, from 2011 to 2015, the news outlet reported, citing her LinkedIn profile.

Before that, she worked as a morning anchor from 2007 to 2011 at KOKH, a Fox affiliate in Oklahoma City, the profile stated. She also had reporting jobs in Montana and Minnesota.

Records also show that Mock worked as a sports reporter at KLKN, an ABC affiliate in Lincoln, Nebraska, from November 2002 to February 2004, KWCH reported.

According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department, officers responded to a home in south Wichita at 7:52 a.m. CT on Oct. 31.

Officers said they located Mock outside the residence, bleeding with cuts and her hands and arm, KSNW reported. Inside the home, police found Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds to her face, neck, torso and arms.

Avers was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:26 a.m. CT, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mock’s stepfather told police that the 48-year-old woman had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which was later revised to schizoaffective disorder.

The document noted that Mock made several statements indicating she believed her mother was the devil, Fox News reported. She allegedly told authorities that she killed her mother to “save herself.”

Mock was previously ordered to Larned State Hospital for a competency evaluation and treatment, KWCH reported. During a hearing in January, Judge Jeffrey Goering found her incompetent during a hearing in January.

Last month, a Sedgwick County District Court judge reversed an earlier ruling, finding her competent to stand trial.

Mock will be sentenced on Oct. 5, KWCH reported.

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