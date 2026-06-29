Former Titans RB Chris Johnson announces ALS diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Chris Johnson #28 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at LP Field on November 14, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson announced he is facing a major health challenge.

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Johnson sat down with “Good Morning America” to speak about being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He said he received the diagnosis last year at the age of 39.

“There’s no history of ALS in my family,” Johnson said in the interview. “My doctors believe my case is what’s called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen.”

He explained that he had been working out daily and spending time with his family when he first noticed weakness in his right hand, which he later found out was a symptom of ALS.

“At first, it was little things like my grip didn’t feel right and I wasn’t as strong as I’ve always been,” Johnson said.

His wife thought it was from his football career, something like a pinched nerve.

He also said that the disease has progressed quickly.

Johnson uses a computer that tracks his eyes to communicate now, “Good Morning America” reported.

“It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body. Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she’d make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that,” Johnson said

“I want people to know that I’m still me. ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn’t changed who I am,” he said. “People sometimes look at the physical disability and assume you’re not still the same person inside. I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”

Johnson was in the NFL from 2008 through 2017 before retiring, playing for the Titans (2008-13), the New York Jets (2014), and the Arizona Cardinals (2015-17), ESPN reported.

He was nicknamed CJ2K after rushing for 2,006 yards in 2009, seventh in NFL history, as well as breaking the record for a single-season yards from scrimmage that same year, racking up 2,509 yards.

The Titans’ owner released a statement after Johnson spoke about his diagnosis, saying that his “leadership on the field, in addition to his impact in the locker room and Nashville community, have written him permanently into the story of this franchise.”

Amy Adams Struck said her team will support him during his illness.

What is ALS?

ALS is a neurological disorder that affects motor neurons that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing, according to the National Institutes of Health.

As the neurons die, the messages needed to control the muscles are not sent, causing the muscles to weaken, twitch, and atrophy. It will progress to affect walking, talking, chewing and eventually breathing.

It can start at any age; symptoms typically appear between the ages of 55 and 75. Men are more likely to develop ALS than women, especially at a younger age.

[ ALS diagnosis: Symptoms, progression, and survival rates explained ]

Several tests are used to determine if a person has ALS, including neurological tests, MRIs, and EMGs, among others.

Treatments cannot reverse the damage or cure ALS, but there are treatments, including rehabilitation, to slow the condition, the NIH said.

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