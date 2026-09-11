Former ‘Swamp People’ cast member Willie Edwards Jr. arrested

File photo. A former cast member of the television series "Swamp People" was arrested and charged with theft and possession of stolen items.

BAYOU BLUE, La. — Two people, including a man who starred in the History Channel series “Swamp People,” are accused of stealing materials from a Louisiana home, authorities said.

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According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, Willie Edwards Jr., 44, was arrested and charged with felony theft and illegal possession of stolen things. He was arrested at the Bayou Blue home of Elgin Floyd, 47, who was charged with felony theft, illegal possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice, the sheriff’s office said.

A third man, Trent Tullier, 43, was found hiding inside the residence and was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Edwards appeared in 117 episodes of “Swamp People” during the show’s first seasons from 2010 to 2024, according to IMDb.com. According to the movie database site, the show followed people from a remote area of Louisiana who spent one month out of every year hunting alligators.

The men were taken into custody after detectives recovered stolen materials from a Bayou Blue residence, WBRZ reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies obtained a search warrant for Floyd’s house, the television station reported.

Detectives discovered items that had been stolen, according to WBRZ.

An investigation is ongoing.

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