Former mansion owned by Taylor Swift selling for nearly $8 million

Taylor Swift: The California mansion where she wrote the material for her "1989" album is up for sale. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The California mansion where Taylor Swift wrote the material for her acclaimed “1989″ album is up for sale. The price tag? Nearly $8 million.

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Swift bought the Pillsbury Estate in 2011, according to Parade. She sold the 1.5-acre compound in and house built in 1927 in 2018 to fashion designer Nicolas Bijan and interior designer Roxy Bijan, according to InStyle.

The current owners are selling the Beverly Hills estate for $7.995,000, according to a listing posted by the Los Angeles Times.

The main residence has three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, according to the listing. There is a separate one-bedroom guest house.

With a net worth of more than $2 billion, Swift’s real estate portfolio is extensive. She owns eight properties across the United States, including two homes in Nashville, another estate in Beverly Hills, a mansion in Rhode Island and three apartments in New York City, Parade reported.

The “Opalite” singer bought her $18 million Tribeca townhouse in 2017, three years after buying two penthouses next door, according to InStyle.

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