Former ‘Home Improvement’ child actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas detained

File photo. The child actor, featured at the height of his fame with "Home Improvement" in 1996, was detained Monday in California.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, the former child actor who starred on the 1990s sitcom “Home Improvement,” was detained in California on Monday, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Thomas, 45, was detained after the vehicle in which he was a passenger was pulled over in the Westlake Village area, KTLA reported.

Police said that Thomas -- whose legal name is Jonathan Taylor Thomas Weiss -- kept disrupting deputies who were attempting to perform a field sobriety test on the driver of the vehicle, according to KABC.

Authorities said Thomas “appeared intoxicated, continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation.”

‘Home Improvement’ star Jonathan Taylor Thomas was detained in L.A. on Monday, Sept. 21. https://t.co/v4uFwKPQw5 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 23, 2026

He was subsequently detained for obstruction and public intoxication, KTLA reported. During the arrest, Thomas allegedly kicked one deputy in the stomach, according to KABC.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, “Today” reported.

According to jail records, Thomas was detained at 1:50 a.m. PT on Sept. 21 and was released the following day at 12 p.m. PT, the news outlet reported.

So far, no charges have been filed, KABC reported. The sheriff’s department said the case will be submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, according to the television station.

Thomas rose to fame playing Randy Taylor, son of Tim Allen’s handyman TV host Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, in 181 episodes of “Home Improvement,” which ran from 1991 to 1999, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Taylor also voiced the young Simba in Disney’s 1994 animated film “The Lion King.”

Thomas has remained out of the public eye for years, and his last acting credit being a 2015 appearance on Tim Allen’s show “Last Man Standing,” according to IMDb. He also directed a 2016 episode of the series, “Today” reported.

Thomas’ legal problems come a few months after he reunited with “Home Improvement” co-stars Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith.

In July, Richardson shared a rare reunion photo with her former “Home Improvement” sons, Thomas and Smith.

©2026 Cox Media Group