Fire department reminder: No revenge fires for Valentine’s Day

Firefighters are reminding those who may be unlucky in love not to make it a dumpster fire, literally.

The West Pierce Fire Department from Washington state reposted its public service announcement from last year, saying that the message in the video “still rings true,” telling people, “Let’s not start any revenge fires this weekend!”

Last year’s message, according to the department, had 2.9 million views. Just two days after posting it again this year, it had already counted 5 million views, 339,000 likes and more than 3,000 shares as of Friday.

The firefighters said, “just because your relationship was a dumpster fire, you don’t need to start one,” and that “there were safer, less destructive ways to show your ex you’ve moved on.”

They end the video, “This Valentine’s Day, you want a burning love, not a burning house.”

