Final New Orleans escaped inmate captured in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Months after escaping, the final inmate who got out of a Louisiana jail is back in custody.

The Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service told WSB that Derrick Groves was part of a brief standoff on Wednesday.

Groves, who was in prison for murder after shooting two people in 2018, was one of 10 inmates who got out of the Orleans Justice Center in May by opening a faulty jail cell door, moving a toilet and squeezing through a hole.

They were not discovered missing until a morning headcount, hours after they escaped

He was found in a home, the marshal’s office said on Wednesday.

“He was hiding in a crawl space,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fair said, according to The Associated Press. “It appears he was the only one in this house and he was hidden pretty well.”

Most of the other nine escapees were captured within six weeks of the jailbreak, and most were located in Louisiana.

