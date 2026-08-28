FDA: Recalled lettuce should not be available after best-by date passes

FILE PHOTO: The FDA has issued an update about the nationwide lettuce recall.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an update on the nationwide recall of iceberg lettuce linked to cyclospora contamination.

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The federal agency said in a news release that the best-if-used-by dates for the recalled lettuce have passed and should no longer be available in stores or restaurants.

“Supported by recall audit checks, the FDA is confident none of the recalled iceberg lettuce remains on the market,” the FDA said.

Taylor Farms de Mexico voluntarily recalled iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico after it was linked to an outbreak of cyclosporiasis.

The FDA also announced the classification of the recall as a Class I recall, meaning it is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Click here for a complete list of all products affected by the recall, according to the FDA’s enforcement report.

“These classification postings to the Enforcement Report reflect the agency’s assessment of the level of public health hazard associated with the recalled products after FDA has reviewed and evaluated all information and is part of our normal process in responding to a recall,” the FDA explained.

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