FBI agent rescued from dangling vehicle after crash on Milwaukee interstate

Milwaukee crash: A deputy had to break out the back window of an SUV, right, to allow an FBI agent to crawl to safety. (Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office)
MILWAUKEE — An FBI special agent whose vehicle teetered over the edge of an overpass after a collision on an interstate in downtown Milwaukee was rescued by deputies.

Body camera footage showed an SUV teetering on the edge of the overpass on Interstate 794 after a two-vehicle crash during morning rush hour traffic at about 8 a.m. CT.

A deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office smashed the back window of the agent’s vehicle, allowing her to safely crawl out of the SUV. The agent was heading to work at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The passenger-side wheels of the SUV were hanging over a 30-foot retaining wall.

“I’m glad it didn’t go any further,” the deputy could be heard saying in the body camera video.

The driver of the vehicle who allegedly caused the crash told deputies he was trying to avoid a motorist who braked in front of him.

“They were starting to lock. I turned into this lane because I thought, ‘I’m going to hit them,’ and I didn’t see, but I thought, ‘There’s a chance no one’s here,’ and it was a guarantee I was going to rear end someone pretty hard, so I turned into this lane,” the man said.

The sheriff’s office said the motorist swerved into the FBI agent’s SUV; he received a citation for unsafe lane deviation.

The FBI agent declined medical attention at the scene, deputies said. The other driver was also not injured."

In a statement, FBI Milwaukee said the accident “did not happen during the course of an operation or investigation.”

