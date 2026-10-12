Erie shooting: Officials identify gunman, victims

Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a residence in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

ERIE, Pa. — Police in northwestern Pennsylvania have identified the gunman who killed eight people, including his wife and pregnant daughter, in Erie before turning the weapon on himself, authorities said on Monday.

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According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the gunman was identified as Matthew Stone Sr., 45, WJET reported.

The victims included his wife, Michelle Stone, 44; the couple’s daughter, Angelina Stone, 24; their sons, Matthew Stone Jr., 21, and Jonathan Stone, 19; Twila Tanner, 51, a family friend; and Lora Roberts, 37, another family friend and neighbor.

Angelina Stone was eight months pregnant and was scheduled to give birth to a baby boy named Kyrie on Monday, family members told WJET.

The other two victims were identified as Angelina Stone’s children -- 22-month-old Amari’anna,22 months old; and Isiah, 5.

Police said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Erie Times-News reported.

Police were called after shots were fired on Friday at about 4:53 p.m. ET, according to the newspaper.

Officers were at the scene in less than three minutes, Erie police Chief Rick Lorah told reporters. When officers arrived, they found Tanner and Roberts outside the residence and suffering from gunshot wounds, the Erie Times-News reported.

Investigators believe the gunman killed six of the victims in the home first, before coming outside and killing the two women, according to the newspaper.

Stone Sr. then apparently went back inside the residence and shot himself, police said.

Juicesiyah Alexander Ezekiel, father of the 22-month-old girl, said he was struggling to understand what happened.

“I wouldn’t even put this on my worst enemy,” Ezekiel told WICU. “It’s sickening.”

Investigators said they are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

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