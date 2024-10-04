Eminem uses ‘Temporary’ music video, Detroit Lions’ jersey to announce he’s going to be a grandpa

Grandpa FILE PHOTO: Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. The rapper announced he is going to be a grandfather. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

Eminem is evolving once again — from rapper to actor to now grandpa.

He announced the big news using a new music video for his song “Temporary” which is a love letter to his daughter Hailie Jade and shows Eminem, 51, as a dad, not an international superstar. It shows Hailie as a little girl calling him daddy, and his crying when seeing her on her wedding day. The video shows scenes of the entertainer and his daughter through the decades as she grows up from his little girl to a bride.

The music video ends with Hailie walking out to a deck and handing her father a custom Detroit Lions jersey with the No. 1 and the name “GRANDPA” on the back. She also gave him a copy of the ultrasound showing his soon-to-be grandchild as he appears to be a bit shocked at the news.

Hailie Jade married Evan McClintock in May, Variety reported. They met at Michigan State University in 2016.

The couple announced her pregnancy on Instagram a few hours after the video’s release writing “Mom & dad est. 2025,” The Associated Press reported.

“Temporary” was released in July and included in his latest album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), the AP reported.

The album was Eminem’s 12′th album, Variety reported. He recently released a new version of the album, the “Expanded Mourner’s Edition.”

This is Jade and McClintock’s first child, CNN reported.

