Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin announce birth of first child

File photo. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin announced the birth of their first child, a girl. The infant was born during the Labor Day weekend.

It was a labor of love for Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

Sprouse, the former child actor on the Disney Channel series “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” and Palvin,a former Victoria’s Secret model, announced the birth of their first child in a social media post on Monday. The couple intimated that their daughter was born during the Labor Day weekend earlier this month.

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“We took Labor Day literally this year,” Palvin, 32, wrote in an Instagram post, which showed a photo of the new parents and their daughter with their backs to the camera while watching a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Sprouse, 34, who appeared in all 87 episodes of “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” in the role of Zack Martin from 2005 to 2008, married Palvin in July 2023, People reported.

In July 2026, Sprouse announced that the couple was expecting their first child, according to the magazine.

While providing some details about the baby girl’s birth, the couple have yet to announce her name, People reported.

Palvin showed off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival in May, E! News reported. The couple made the most of their time before the baby was born, with activities that included watching Team USA face Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup, according to the entertainment news website.

Sprouse revealed the gender of the baby during a July episide of his podcast, “Wildmen,” People reported.

“Do you want to share?” Palvin asked Sprouse during the podcast.

“Yeah, we’ve been calling her principessa,” Sprouse said, according to the podcast. “Which I don’t know why that’s been our like .. .well, it’s Italian for princess.”

“But no, we are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about,” Sprouse continued. “I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually.”

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