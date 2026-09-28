Dove Cameron, Damiano David are married

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Dove Cameron and Damiano David attend the Prime Video “56 Days” Los Angeles Premiere Screening at Hammer Museum on Feb. 11, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. The couple married on Sept. 24 in Italy. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“The Descendants” star Dove Cameron is now married.

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Cameron and her Italian rock singer boyfriend, Damiano David, married in a civil ceremony on Sept. 24 at the Montalcino, Italy, town hall, Vogue reported.

Montalcino is in Tuscany.

The couple arrived together for the ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends.

David is from Rome, where the couple has been living on the outskirts, Vogue said.

Cameron and David met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 and started dating in 2023, the Los Angeles Times reported.

They were both up for the Best New Artist award, which Cameron won. He is part of the group Måneskin, but is currently focusing on a solo career, releasing his debut solo album last year, the Times said.

They went “Instagram official” on Feb. 4, 2024, People magazine reported.

She announced their engagement in January and showed her ring on Instagram. She said they became engaged in October 2025 in an “intimate moment,” Vogue reported earlier this year.

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