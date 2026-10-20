Donnie Wahlberg OK after private plane skids off runway, hits fence at Las Vegas airport

The actor experienced a scary moment on Sunday when the private plane in which he was traveling skidded off a runway at Harry Reid International Airport.

LAS VEGAS — “Boston Blue” actor Donnie Wahlberg said he went through “an intense few moments” when the private plane on which he was a passenger skidded off a runway and crashed into a fence at a Las Vegas airport on Sunday.

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Wahlberg, 57, was one of eight people on board a Dassault Falcon 50 bound for Toronto when the pilot aborted a takeoff and skidded off the runway at Harry Reid International Airport, People reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident occurred at 11 a.m. PT.

Wahlberg spoke about the scary incident in a video he posted to Instagram later Sunday.

“We’re all OK. I’m OK. We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air, and ran out of runway -- and the runway is way over there,” Wahlberg said. “I’m just going to tell you, these pilots saved our lives, and God covered us, because I’m not sure how many fences we avoided, but we didn’t avoid the last one.”

Wahlberg said he originally recorded the video to send to family and friends, but decided to post it on social media because “so many of you all are my family too so I figured I’d share with you.”

“Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes),” Wahlberg wrote. “The airplane did take some lumps -- but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful.

“All glory to God! By His grace, we are all ok. His #love truly is eternal.”

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport also confirmed the incident with a post on X. They also stated there were “no known injuries” and told travelers there may be delays due to closed runways.

At approximately 11 a.m., upon departure, a general aviation aircraft skid off runway 1L at LAS and made contact with the perimeter fence. There are no known injuries at this time. Runways 1R and 1L will be closed for inspection, and travelers may experience some delays. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) October 18, 2026

Air traffic control audio obtained by TMZ revealed that the pilot informed air traffic controllers that he was “aborting, aborting,” as the plane skidded off the runway.

Wahlberg was in Las Vegas for the final show of his music group New Kids on the Block’s residency, which ended on Saturday, USA Today reported.

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