Dolly Parton: Tributes pour in for music legend

The 80-year-old, who had 25 No. 1 country hits and two chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100, was a singer, actress and philanthropist. Her loss was felt inside and outside of the entertainment business.
Country singer Blake Shelton, who worked with Parton on “The Voice,” tweeted that “I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today.”
“I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is,” Shelton tweeted. “It was like being with the funnest, most loving, most caring and closest member of your family. Truly a loss for the entire world. We love you Dolly.
I can say with absolute certainty that we are all feeling the same heart brokenness today. I only got to spend any real time with Dolly when Gwen and I got to work with her on The Voice. I want everyone to know that she was the EXACT person that you think she is. It was like… pic.twitter.com/9ycD4lSpO9
Actor Seth MacFarlane called Parton’s death “devastating” and said that the world was “a dimmer place” without her.
“I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on The Orville, and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was,” MacFarlane tweeted. “Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her.”
The news of Dolly Parton’s passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on The Orville, and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was. Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment… pic.twitter.com/xVf2ZokZLO
The U.S. Department of the Interior tweeted that “while we may no longer see her working 9 to 5, we will always love her.”
“Here’s to Dolly, who made our world a little more beautiful.”
Dolly Parton carried the music, stories and spirit of her Tennessee mountain home wherever she went. She was a lifelong champion of the Great Smoky Mountains and proudly shared her love for them with the world.
In Parton’s home state of Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee wrote on X that the Volunteer State has “forever been changed – enhanced” by her.
“Rare is the one who climbs to the pinnacle of fame, then scoffs at its allure, only to retain the genuine humility that defines them,” he said. Parton was “one of a kind, who loved people, her work, her family, and her Lord.”
Rare is the one who climbs to the pinnacle of fame, then scoffs at its allure, only to retain the genuine humility that defines them.
Dolly Parton was one of a kind, who loved people, her work, her family, and her Lord. Tennessee has forever been changed – enhanced – by her, and… pic.twitter.com/J5dfzOZZyY
President Donald Trump said he is ordering flags lowered to half-staff to honor Parton.
“This is a true loss for millions of people,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that Parton “was an American icon who brought people together and spread joy.”
1/2 Dolly Parton was an American icon who brought people together and spread joy. In Kentucky, she shared her love of reading through her Imagination Library, sparking brighter futures for thousands of children across our commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/yG427rIpd6
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote in a Facebook post that Parton’s passing “leaves a void that no one can ever fill.”
“There are no words to adequately express the sorrow our family and indeed, all Tennesseans, feel in the loss of Dolly Parton,” Blackburn wrote. “An iconic leader who loved our great state and nation.”
Former President Bill Clinton praised Parton as a great songwriter and performer “who told the stories of everyday Americans with honesty, humility, and heart.”
“She rose high from her East Tennessee roots and never forgot where she came from,” Clinton wrote.
Even professional wrestlers paid homage. Sixteen-time heavyweight champion Ric Flair wrote that he was “a huge fan of her music.”
“Dolly Parton’s legacy is not celebrity, but humanity. She came from poverty to become the most important native of Tennessee. She shared her fortunes for the good of all of us, and shared her soul in every note she sang.” –Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/naJAF3ov0N