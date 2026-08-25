Dolly Parton dies at 80

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton missed the opening of a new coaster at Dollywood and appeared on video instead. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

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Her family posted a statement from her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on her social media accounts. He said she died peacefully on Aug. 25 in Nashville.

Parton had rarely been seen in person in recent months citing her health and issues that she had not dealt with before the death of her husband Carl Dean last year, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper said she was “in a class by herself” and “quintessentially, a uniter of people.”

Variety called Parton the “Queen of Country Music.”

The publication shared her official obituary: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

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