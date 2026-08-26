Dolly Parton died after brief battle with cancer, family confirms

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton: File photo. The singer's family said that the 80-year-old died in a Nashville hospital after a brief battle with cancer. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music legend Dolly Parton was surrounded by loved ones when she died in Nashville, Tennessee, after a brief battle with cancer, representatives for the 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer said in a statement on Tuesday.

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“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” Parton’s publicist, Marcel Pariseau, said in a statement Tuesday.

Parton was 80.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the statement said about the singer, according to The New York Times.

The statement did not disclose the type of cancer Parton had,

According to People, Parton was hospitalized on Friday.

Parton had rarely been seen in person in recent months, citing her health and issues that she had not dealt with before the death of her husband, Carl Dean, last year, the Times reported.

She had to postpone a six-show residency for Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace last December due to her health, according to Variety. She had intended to resume the residency next month, but canceled it in early May, the Times reported

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile checkup, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

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“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

This year, Parton said she was dealing with health issues that required her to remain closer to her Tennessee home for treatment, the Times reported.

When Parton announced her cancellation in May, she said she had been dealing with a large number of kidney stones, according to the newspaper. She was also facing challenges with her immune and digestive systems.

“Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee,” Parton said in a statement, according to NBC News. “But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple three years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those, and hopefully, I’ll be up to snuff again soon.”

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On Friday, Parton told People that her health had been declining.

On Friday, just days before her death, Parton herself acknowledged her recent health decline.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over (my husband) Carl,” Parton told the magazine. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health.”

It was unclear when Parton learned about her cancer diagnosis, the Times reported.

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Earlier this month, she missed a scheduled appearance at Dollywood, the eastern Tennessee amusement park she built near her hometown in Sevier County, according to the newspaper.

In a video played for park attendees, Parton said that she had been dealing with dizziness and dehydration, and that her doctors had advised her against travel.

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