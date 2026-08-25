Disney, NFL partner for apparel collaboration

The NFL will sport apparel with characters from various Disney character platforms.

Calling your favorite NFL team a Mickey Mouse squad will no longer have a negative connotation.

The Walt Disney Co. announced on Monday that it is teaming with the NFL, Champion and Fanatics on a new apparel collection. The offering will pair an NFL team with a character across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and “Star Wars” platforms,

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The apparel was released in limited quantities -- eight teams were showcased -- through the Disney Fan Draft at Fanatics Fest NYC on July 16, according to a news release. On Monday, the line of apparel was expanded to include T-shirts, crewnecks and fleece silhouettes for all 32 NFL teams.

There are sizes for men, women and youths, with prices ranging from $29 for youth T-shirts to $119.99 for select sweatshirts, Variety reported.

Huddle up! Disney characters meet NFL pride, your football fantasy is now available. 🏈 https://t.co/38ihWLoPxM pic.twitter.com/WZtQSr1di6 — Disney Store (@disneystore) August 24, 2026

They can be purchased online at NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com and DisneyStore.com.

Here are some examples of the team-character pairings:

Atlanta Falcons -- “Star Wars” Millennium Falcon;

Carolina Panthers -- Disney’s Bagheera ;

Cincinnati Bengals -- Disney’s Shere Khan;

Cleveland Browns -- Disney’s Pluto ;

Jacksonville Jaguars -- Disney and Pixar’s Pepita;

Miami Dolphins -- Disney’s King Triton;

New England Patriots -- Marvel’s Captain America;

Pittsburgh Steelers -- Disney’s Pete ;

Seattle Seahawks -- Disney and Pixar’s “Mine, Mine, Mine” Seagulls ;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Disney’s Captain Hook

Disney certainly put some thought into its pairings, according to Variety.

Thor, the ultimate Viking character, is a perfect match for the Minnesota Vikings. The Cleveland Browns’ pairing with Pluto is a respectful nod toward the team’s rabid “Dawg Pound.”

And from Dawgs to Hogs -- the Commanders’ pairing with “Toy Story’s” Hamm pays tribute to Washington’s famed offensive line from the 1980s. Meanwhile, the New York Jets feature Buzz Lightyear, while the Las Vegas Raiders maintain the franchise’s sinister image by joining up with “Star Wars’” Darth Vader.

“Every pairing was inspired by the qualities, traditions and fan culture that define each NFL team, as well as the shared personalities, traits and stories that connect these teams with beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters,” Bret Healey, director of graphic design for Disney Consumer Products, said in a statement. “The result is a collection that feels authentic to fans while celebrating the passion behind both fandoms.”

The collaboration pumps up the presence of Disney and ESPN around the NFL, Variety reported. The companies are celebrating the “Year of the Super Bowl,” with ESPN hosting the NFL’s marquee game for the first time.

Super Bowl LXI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027, and will air on ESPN and ABC.

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