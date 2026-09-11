Disney College Program participant killed in lightning strike

FILE PHOTO: A 20-year-old man who had recently moved to Florida for the Disney College Program has died from a lightning strike.

CELEBRATION, Fla. — A 20-year-old man who had recently moved from Michigan to Florida to take part in the Disney College Program was struck by lightning and died.

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Matthew Eric Jenkins was found unresponsive near a walking path in Celebration, Florida, on Sept. 8, WFTV reported.

Osceola County sheriff’s deputies had received a call about an unresponsive man.

Witnesses told investigators that there was a lightning strike before he was found and that they performed CPR before the deputies arrived at the scene.

Jenkins was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner confirmed that Jenkins died as a result of injuries from the strike, WFTV reported.

Jenkins’ family said he was an avid runner and was training for the Chicago Marathon. They said he enjoyed running in the Celebration community, according to WFTV.

There have been six lightning deaths so far in the state of Florida this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. The group’s data shows 15 deaths this year in the U.S.

The Disney College Program is a paid program that lets students earn credits while working at either Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California. Roles include food and beverage, retail and sales, and operations such as ride, transportation, or custodial positions, and recreation and entertainment.

Lightning safety

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said “Lightning is one of the MOST UNDERRATED weather hazards” and makes any thunderstorm “a potential killer.”

As the saying goes, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.”

The agency said that during a thunderstorm you should seek shelter inside a large enclosed structure such as a home, store, school or office building. A vehicle will also suffice, except for a convertible.

Once inside, stay away from electrical appliances or plumbing. You should try to stay in an interior room. If in a vehicle, roll up the windows and don’t touch any conducting paths that lead outside.

NOAA suggests having a safety plan before an outdoor event, including where the closest shelter is and how long it will take to get to it.

You should stay inside until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder, according to the agency.

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