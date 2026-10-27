Dictionary.com selects maxxing as 2026 Word of the Year

FILE PHOTO: What word signifies 2026? Dictionary.com has chosen its word of the year.

Dictionary.com announced what word signifies the year 2026.

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And that word is maxxing, and it “is short for maximizing. This trendy term can be used on its own or added to the end of any word to convey you’re doing something to the fullest or optimizing it as much as possible,” Dictionary.com said.

Think looksmaxxing, sleepmaxxing or personalitymaxxing.

The group said the word goes back to maximum, maximize, and max, along with maxing, or min-maxing.

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The phrase evolved either by swapping out min for any other word, or maxing broke out on its own.

An extra “x” was also added.

Looksmaxxing started appearing on the radar in January 2025, while maxxing and related word searches spiked, or maxed this year.

A handful of other terms were on the short list, including:

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