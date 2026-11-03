Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell recovering after neck injury

The Lions' linebacker was injured on this play early in the fourth quarter.

Jack Campbell, Detroit’s All-Pro linebacker, remained hospitalized after injuring his neck during the Lions’ 19-15 victory on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

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Campbell, 23, was injured on the first play of the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Free Press reported. His head appeared to hit Hockenson’s left hip.

The fourth-year player fell to the ground and was motionless on the turf, according to the newspaper. Medical personnel tended to the player on the field before loading him on a backboard and taking him to an ambulance.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes, and Ford Field remained silent while players from both teams took a knee in prayer, the Free Press reported.

Coach Campbell on the latest update on Jack Campbell https://t.co/TrC1RZkVvQ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 2, 2026

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital,” the Lions said in a statement. “Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time.”

“We’re thinking about him,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game.

Jack Campbell was a first-round choice (18th overall) of the Lions in the 2023 NFL draft. He earned All-Pro honors and was named to the Pro Bowl after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have more than 150 tackles, at least five sacks and three forced fumbles, The Associated Press reported.

Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 2, 2026

During a news conference on Monday, Dan Campbell said he met with the linebacker and “it was good, it was positive,” according to The Athletic. The coach also met with the player’s wife and parents, adding that all parties were in good spirits.

“Your prayers are working,” Dan Campbell said. “Please continue to do that.”

In May, Jack Campbell signed a four-year extension with the Lions that runs through 2030, was named a captain for the first time and welcomed a son in July with his wife, The Athletic reported.

“He’s trustworthy, he’s dependable, he’d give you the shirt off his back,” Dan Campbell told reporters. “He’s just all heart, man, all effort and just an unbelievable person. He’s just an unbelievable person. Down to earth, very genuine and he just -- there’s not a man on this team that doesn’t respect Jack Campbell and care about him.”

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