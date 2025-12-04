Denny’s to close 150 locations by end of 2025

FILE PHOTO: Denny's plans to have 150 locations closed by the end of the year.

Denny’s restaurants are disappearing across the country as the companies that own the diner try to make the business profitable.

The chain was acquired by Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group and franchisee Yadav Enterprises last month in a deal worth $620 million and taken private, People magazine reported.

The plan to close the locations was already in the works before the business deal and the majority of the locations that were to be shuttered have already closed.

They were considered underperforming.

“The surgical and methodical approach, which began in 2023 and will be completed by the end of this year, was specifically designed to optimize and enhance the overall health of the franchise system with the goal of returning to net flat to positive growth by 2026,” CEO Kelli Valade said in August, PennLive reported.

SFGate and The Press Democrat reported that a location in Santa Rosa, California, abruptly closed recently. Customers were greeted by a memo on the diner’s window advising them to visit other locations.

Denny’s will still have more than 1,300 locations, Delish reported.

It closed 88 locations in 2024, and planned to close between 70 and 90 restaurants this year, PennLive reported.

