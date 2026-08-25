‘Deeply sorry:’ Target removes costume following racism accusations

Target has pulled a Halloween costume that many on social media have compared to blackface and minstrel shows.

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As The Washington Post explained, the costume was marketed as “Kids’ Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume Bodysuit,” with the Target website showing a Black child wearing the face covering, which the newspaper called “a face covering mimicking an exaggerated, wide smile.”

Fox Business reported that Target removed the costume, saying it should not have been featured in stores after social media uproar, accusing the retailer of selling racist items.

Target released a statement apologizing for the costume.

It reads: “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.”

Target is based in Minneapolis and has about 2,000 locations in the U.S., The New York Times reported.

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