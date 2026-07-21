Deadline approaches for Amazon Prime settlement claims

FILE PHOTO: The deadline to make a claim in the historic Amazon Prime settlement is nearly here.

There are only a few days remaining to submit a claim for a portion of a historic $2.5 billion settlement over Amazon Prime accounts.

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The case filed by the Federal Trade Commission centered around customers being enrolled in Amazon Prime without their consent. The online retailer also allegedly made it difficult to cancel the Prime subscription, CNBC reported.

The FTC fined Amazon $1 billion. Amazon also agreed to pay $1.5 billion to affected customers and simplify the cancellation process. Amazon did not admit to wrongdoing.

Some customers were automatically refunded and received their payments in the first phase last year. Others, however, have to file a claim, WRC reported.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible, you must meet four conditions according to the settlement website.

The conditions are:

You must be a U.S. consumer who signed up for Prime.

You unintentionally enrolled in a Prime membership through a challenged enrollment method from June 23, 2019, through June 23, 2025, or you tried to cancel during that same period but were unable to do so.

You used fewer than 10 Prime benefits during any 12-month period of enrollment in Prime.

You did not already receive an automatic payment.

If you meet all four conditions and are eligible, you can get up to $51.

The deadline to submit a claim is July 27. Click here to file.

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