Daughter of actor Chad Lowe, Kim Painter dies at 13

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter announced the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe, on Tuesday. From left, Kim Painter, Nixie Lowe, Fiona Lowe, Mabel Lowe and Chad Lowe, who appeared at the 2023 premiere of "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."

Fiona Hepler Lowe, the daughter of actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter, has died at the age of 13, her family announced on Tuesday.

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In a statement to People on Tuesday, the Lowe family said they were “deeply heartbroken” by the teen’s death, calling her “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family said. “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter’s Daughter Fiona Dies at 13: ‘She Was the Light of Our Lives,’ Says Family https://t.co/5wzolyoMoR — People (@people) September 30, 2026

Lowe, 58, and Painter, 52, welcomed Fiona on Nov. 16, 2012, according to People. She was the second of the couple’s three daughters. Their eldest, Mabel Painter, is 17, and youngest, Nixie Barbara, is 10, the magazine reported.

The couple married in 2019, according to Variety.

Chad Lowe has appeared on shows including “Pretty Little Liars” and “Supergirl,” the entertainment news website reported. He won an Emmy Award for playing Jesse McKenna on “Life Goes On.”

The younger brother of actor Rob Lowe has also appeared in “Pretty Little Liars,” “Melrose Place,” “24,” “Supergirl” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Painter is a film and television producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fiona’s middle name was the maiden name of Chad Lowe’s later mother, People reported.

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” Lowe’s family said, according to People.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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