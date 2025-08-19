‘Daily struggle’: Aubrey Plaza speaks about husband’s death

FILE PHOTO: Aubrey Plaza attends the "Honey Don't" New York Screening at Metrograph on August 13, 2025 in New York City. She recently spoke about the death of her husband. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It has been seven months since the death of Aubrey Plaza’s husband, Jeff Baena, and the actress has sat down with her former “Parks and Recreation” costar, Amy Poehler, to talk about the grief she has continued to experience.

During an appearance on Poehler’s podcast “Good Hang,” the host asked Plaza, “On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you, and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?” CNN reported.

Plaza said she was “happy” to be with Poehler, adding, “I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

Baena died by suicide on Jan. 3 at the age of 47, Fox News reported.

He was a writer and director and worked with Plaza on “Life After Beth,” “Cinema Toast” and “Spin Me Round.”

He was also known for co-writing “I Heart Huckabees.”

The couple had been dating since 2011 and she confirmed in 2021 that they were married, Fox News reported.

Plaza described her grief to the film “The Gorge,” CNN reported.

“It’s like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller,” Plaza said. “In the movie, there’s like a cliff on one side and there’s a cliff on the other side, then there’s gorge in between and it’s filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them.”

“I swear when I watched it, I was like that feels like what my grief is like,” she said.

Poehler also talked about how Plaza’s dog has been a source of comfort, Fox News.

Poehler said, “Frankie’s like your therapy dog now.”

“Sometimes I just want to dive into it and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there.”

Plaza had released a statement along with other members of Baena’s family on Jan. 6, which read that his death was “an unimaginable tragedy” and asked for privacy, E! News reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

